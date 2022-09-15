LINCOLN, Neb. — The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) is accepting proposals — the first in a series of funding cycles — to develop the behavioral health workforce in Nebraska.

Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature allocated $25.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to BHECN. In turn, BHECN will award that funding through a competitive process to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of behavioral health professionals.

