The Yankton Community Library will be hosting several afternoon programs in March for kids in grades K-5.
LEGO Club is scheduled for Thursday, March 3, at 3:45 p.m. The library provides the LEGOs and kids provide the imagination and engineering ability. LEGO Club is open to all ages with DUPLOs available for preschoolers. Their creations will be displayed in the library throughout the month.
On Wednesday, March 9, is the after-school movie. They will be watching “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 54 minutes). The movie will start at 3:45 p.m. This is a change from the library’s regular Thursday movie date.
On Thursday March 10, the library will be hosting a Winter Wizard Party to celebrate the completion of its Winter Reading Program. Join them from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for wand making, potions, tabletop quidditch and more.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Club will he held on Thursday, March 17, at 3:45 p.m. This month, participants will be making bristle bots. Come make your own bristle bot from a toothbrush head, motor and battery.
The after-school craft will take place on Thursday, March 24, at 3:45 p.m. This month’s craft is a fly catching frog made from a paper tube.
The library will have a bonus STEAM activity on Thursday, March 31, at 3:45 p.m. Miss Judi will be joining in for a movement and dance activity.
No registration is needed, and all programs are free of charge. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
