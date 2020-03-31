A Heralding Of Hope

On Tuesday, “for whom the bell tolls” took on a new meaning in Yankton, as the traditional method of announcing a death now symbolizes new hope and life amidst COVID-19.
Sacred Heart Monastery has started ringing its bells at 3 p.m. daily as a show of unity along with prayer for those affected by or working with COVID-19.
“We’re going to keep doing it until we’ve reached the end of this (pandemic),” said Sister Maribeth Wentzlaff, the monastery’s prioress.
The monastery has extended an invitation for all Yankton churches to join in the daily observance. For those churches without bells, members are asked to take a moment for prayer and reflection.
The idea for daily ringing of bells arose out of a conversation among nuns across the nation, Sister Maribeth said.
“This started when the Benedictine Sisters all over the United States started staying in touch with each other,” she said. “We communicated what we were all doing at our monasteries with the pandemic and how we were handling the quarantine. We started sharing ideas back and forth.
“This idea (for the bell ringing) came from the Sisters at the Benedictine monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. They’re doing it there right now. We thought, ‘Wow, we could do that here!’”
When the monastery moved forward with its plans for daily bell ringing, Sister Maribeth contacted two monastery neighbors, Mount Marty College and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
“At Sacred Heart Monastery, we always ring the bells whenever one of our (nuns) dies,” she said. “I called the college and hospitals in case they heard the bells and thought somebody was dying every day.”
The nuns plan to ring the bell in the monastery tower, located next to Bishop Marty Chapel on the hill overlooking the Missouri River.
“We plan to ring the bell for a minute, and then at the monastery we’re ending it with a prayer over our intercom,” Sister Maribeth said. “Avera sent out the prayer, which is for the people who have (the virus), their families and the (health) workers who are caring for them.”
The bell ringing is intended as a simple but powerful gesture. However, the nuns wanted to make the ringing a true community effort and show of unity and peace.
“We wanted this to be something for everyone,” the prioress said. “I got in touch with Pastor Levi Willms at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He sent out a message to all the other churches in town. If they have bells, they are invited to ring them at 3 o’clock each day or join us in prayer or some other way.”
Willms, the associate pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church, said he welcomed the invitation from the Benedictine Sisters.
“It sounded like a great idea. We could have the community pause for a moment in prayer,” he said. “I sent the message to others. We don’t have an automatic timer for our bells, so we need to set an alarm to remind us when it’s time for the ringing.”
The ringing of bells has remained a long tradition for many Christian churches, according to the Rev. Steve Weispfennig, senior pastor for the 1,400-member St. John’s congregation.
“Historically, the bells could be heard in the distance and called people to prayer and worship services,” he said. “At St. John’s, we used to ring the bells at funerals for a length of time signifying each year the person lived.”
The bell ringing and moment of prayer provides another way churches are reaching out to their congregations during a time of canceled services and self-isolation.
Sister Maribeth said she wanted the monastery to share the bell ringing as an outreach.
“I think that’s important,” she said. “This isn’t just a Catholic thing. (The coronavirus) affects our whole community, and this is a way of strengthening our relationships, which happens whenever people come together.”
The current pandemic brings anxiety and pain, but it has also brought some powerful moments, Sister Maribeth said.
“One of the things that has been the most edifying is, when you jump on Facebook, there are so many families who are coming together and doing things they may not have done in the past,” she said.
“They are praying together more. This is good even as we face this terrible disease. I think there is a greater awareness, and there’s going to be a spiritual renewal.”
Weispfennig agreed, noting people are finding new and heightened ways to practice their faith apart from one another during this Lenten season.
“This is an opportunity for personal growth in these times. We have families gathering together for worship at home instead of the corporate worship (as a group in church),” he said.
“Once we all move back into our normal activities again, I hope we don’t fall out of the habits we held about gathering together for worship (in churches).”
Weispfennig looks for people’s faith to grow stronger during this challenging and frightening moment in history.
“We will get through these times, and we will rejoice when we can be together again,” he said. “But even now, we can still rejoice with the victory of our Savior.”
