PIERRE — A South Dakota state prison inmate has died in Yankton.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmate John Rose, 73, passed away at a Yankton hospital Nov. 8 from natural causes.
Rose was serving an 80-year sentence with 30 years suspended from Beadle County for first-degree rape.
