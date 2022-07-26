Edward Stephen Davis

Edward Stephen Davis

CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man has pleaded no contest to a charge alleging he caused the January 2021 death of his four-month-old son.

Edward Stephen Davis, 30, appeared Tuesday morning in Knox County District Court in Center, Nebraska. As part of a deal, he entered the no contest plea to child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony.

