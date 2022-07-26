CENTER, Neb. — A Creighton, Nebraska, man has pleaded no contest to a charge alleging he caused the January 2021 death of his four-month-old son.
Edward Stephen Davis, 30, appeared Tuesday morning in Knox County District Court in Center, Nebraska. As part of a deal, he entered the no contest plea to child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony.
He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years and could receive a life sentence.
In return for his plea, Knox County Attorney John Thomas dropped a second count of manslaughter, a Class 2A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Davis is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 26 before District Judge James Kube at the Knox County Courthouse in Center.
