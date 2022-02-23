Originally from a small town, a new pastor to Yankton chose a return to small-town life for his first official assignment.
Pastor Michael Jordan recently took up his first call as the new associate pastor for Trinity Lutheran Church.
“The town I grew up in, Hibbing, Minnesota, was roughly the size of Yankton,” Jordan told the Press & Dakotan. “I thought, ‘I know this kind of area, and there’s a lot of good things you can do in an area this size.’”
As the associate pastor, Jordan is also looking forward to engaging with Trinity Lutheran’s youth and family ministries.
Before coming to Yankton, Jordan spent a year in West Des Moines completing pastoral internship as part of his seminary program. Prior to that, he had lived in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area for more than a decade, he said.
“For six years, while I was living in the Twin Cities, I was a youth director for a church there,” he said. “I was really excited to have that be a part of my role here.”
That job was a turning point for Jordan, who had earned his undergraduate degree in Physics, he said.
“When I graduated, I had narrowed it down to either, I’m going to go into medical physics, in which I would work in a hospital setting dealing with radiation therapy treatments, or I felt a nudge, like maybe ministry, maybe seminary was something for me.”
Jordan was already familiar with what a career in physics would likely entail, he said.
“But I really didn’t know what working in a church was going to be like,” Jordan said. “I had volunteered at a church for a while, I had grown up going to church, but working at a church is different.”
Jordan found a full-time opening at the Roseville Lutheran Church where he had been volunteering.
“After my first year there, I fell in love with it,” he said. “Two years later, I applied to seminary, started going to seminary part-time and working full-time for those final three years.”
The last two years, Jordan turned to completing his Divinity degree from the Luther Seminary in St. Paul.
“One of the things I’ve always loved about youth ministry and ministry in general is meeting people where they are at,” Jordan said. “The first couple of months, I want to get to know where the youth of Trinity and the youth of Yankton are at in general.”
Jordan hopes to discover what Yankton’s youth is wrestling with and what they are excited about, he said.
“What I really would like to see is equipping and empowering youth to be leaders not only in the church, but at school and in their lives outside of church,” Jordan said. “It’s the idea of, ‘How can we live what God calls us to be as Christians every day, everywhere and in every relationship?’”
During a whirlwind first 10 days in Yankton, Jordan found temporary housing, was ordained by a bishop in one service and then installed by another in a second service a week later, he said.
“Then, this past weekend, I was able to preach my first set of sermons, and I’ve been able to meet some parishioners in the meantime,” he said. “There’s a lot of good energy here. I think they’re really excited for how Trinity can still continue to be a part of Yankton and how we can both be better for it.”
As a pastor, Jordan said he looks forward to interacting with the congregation’s youth and building relationship with that group.
“As I’m there, and as they’re here, we’re gonna rub off on each other,” he said. “We’re going to continue to grow and develop together, learn more about God together and learn more about each other together.”
Jordan has found he is excited to see where this path will lead.
“I’m constantly energized and excited by the town of Yankton, and the surrounding areas and what can be done here,” he said. “I’m really excited, honestly, to see what’s gonna be different a year from now, three years from now and beyond.”
