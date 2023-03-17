Schmeckfest

Hungry visitors move through the buffet line during a past Schmeckfest dinner in Freeman. Because of the pandemic, this year marks the first full event since 2019.

 COURTESY PHOTO

FREEMAN — In March 2020, Vernetta Waltner heard the bad news just days before the start of the annual Schmeckfest celebration in Freeman.

The nation was recording its first cases of COVID-19, the beginning of a pandemic that would change life not only for days but for months and years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.