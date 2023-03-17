FREEMAN — In March 2020, Vernetta Waltner heard the bad news just days before the start of the annual Schmeckfest celebration in Freeman.
The nation was recording its first cases of COVID-19, the beginning of a pandemic that would change life not only for days but for months and years.
“The whole country started shutting down and prospects were looking bad (for the festival),” she told the Press & Dakotan this week. “We thought we could maybe pull it off because (the pandemic) wasn’t here yet in South Dakota. But we decided it was in everybody’s best interest and canceled the event.”
Schmeckfest, or “tasting festival,” brings thousands of visitors annually to the Freeman Academy campus. The event features an ethnic buffet, the sale of traditional foods, historical presentations and a major musical theater production.
The festival also serves as the major fundraiser for Freeman Academy, a Mennonite-affiliated school for grades K-12. The school includes both area students and those from other states and nations who reside in the dorms.
At the time, Waltner served as the school’s development director. She and others didn’t realize it then, but Schmeckfest would remain canceled in 2021 and 2022.
Now, the festival is back, and those involved with it are excited for the return. The musical “State Fair” takes to the stage March 23-25, and all other activities run March 24-25.
“It’s the first full event since 2019,” said Waltner, who now serves in a leadership role.
Pioneer Hall will host “State Fair” and the buffet meals, while Sterling Hall will continue to house the bake sale and art display. Sterling Hall and the adjacent Heritage Hall Museum and Archives will host historical presentations and craft demonstrations.
The museum, which also houses pioneer displays, charges an admission fee and will remain open during Schmeckfest.
During the past three years, the Schmeckfest steering committee vowed to keep the festival alive, offering a greatly scaled-down version until a full event became possible, Waltner said.
When the 2020 event was canceled, organizers were left with the decision of what to do with the unused food for the meals and sales, Waltner said.
“We had a lot of food already made and a lot of meat ordered to make sausage,” she said. “We did a drive-through where people could order the food. They were lined up in cars to get their orders.”
With the pandemic still a concern in 2021, the Schmeckfest committee returned to the idea of selling the food itself, adding online orders as a fundraiser. The committee learned from the previous year and geared up in different ways.
The committee felt confident the festival would return in 2022, but the omicron surge just prior to the event forced another cancellation. Organizers added take-out meals and sold food in bulk.
“We had people who wanted Schmeckfest back so badly, and they wanted the traditional food,” Waltner said. “We had people drive from Sioux Falls for carry-out meals and homemade sausage.”
While the committee kept many traditions alive, the musical “Matilda,” originally scheduled in 2020, ultimately became a casualty. The cast and crew worked for three consecutive years to produce the musical, which eventually was scrapped.
For musical theater member Kris Carlson, the final decision was devastating.
“I was a costumer for ‘Matilda,’ and I will never be OK with the fact that no one ever saw that show. It was going to be completely groundbreaking with my costumes,” she said.
“When the word came out that they were pulling the plug on ‘Matilda’ for the third time, I was in a state of grief. If was as if somebody had died. I told my husband, ‘I think the musical as part of Schmeckfest died that day.’”
Carlson remained concerned the three-year hiatus would prove too much to overcome in resurrecting a musical. “I thought people would be saying it was something that had run its course,” she said.
Even before the pandemic, Carlson was part of the discussion on the Schmeckfest musical’s future.
“When it started, we had a junior college on campus. When that closed, we lost much of the cast because roles were filled by the college students. Many of them stayed in the community,” she said. “But everything had changed so much. We struggled so many times to cast a show. There was a lot of conversation that maybe we wouldn’t do any of the Golden Age musicals, that those days were over.”
In terms of the musical, the pandemic was a blessing in disguise. The show’s absence brought forth staunch supporters of the musical.
“I worried it had lost all its momentum,” she said. “But as it turned out, those three years had given everybody a rest, and now people were dying to do this again.”
The pandemic also provided a time for soul searching, Waltner said. A task force studied Schmeckfest’s future and determined the event needed a different leadership structure to take over from the Women’s Auxiliary, which had started the festival in 1959 and ran it for six decades.
Asked to serve as a coordinator, Waltner noted the difficulty finding enough workers to fill all the shifts. The committee changed to more streamlined evening meals, which traditionally served hundreds nightly.
The Schmeckfest preparation begins long before the event itself. Workdays are held for making noodles, cheese pockets, kuchen and bierocks (a meat-stuffed bread roll).
An early start is needed for slow cooking the stewed beef. And then there’s the 8,000-9,000 pounds of homemade sausage — the best of the wurst.
With the green light given for the festival, Carlson wondered what the future held for the musical.
The task force presented its findings to the Freeman Academy school board, with Carlson asked to represent the musical.
“In my mind, when I went to the first meeting last October, there was going to be a pretty big discussion about how realistic it was to keep the musical,” she said. “But I learned that the powers that be had been planning on a musical all along and were going to send out publicity.”
Carlson welcomed the news, but she also realized the tremendous time crunch to put a musical on stage in five months. First came securing the production rights, which could take six weeks. Then came finding a director; securing a cast, crew and orchestra; and putting together sets and costumes.
Carlson stepped forward, contacting the “Matilda” crew. She offered to direct the Schmeckfest production — she had previously directed three — if they would agree to become part of it. When they agreed, she looked for a familiar production that could come together quickly.
Carlson drew on her experience as a former director of the Freeman children’s theater.
“In 2013, when we did ‘State Fair’ with the kids, I knew it would be perfect for adults,” she said. “It’s a relatively easy show to do, and it isn’t filled with tricks and wild theatrics or anything particularly difficult. And it contains a glorious score and story.”
“Schmeckfest hasn’t done ‘State Fair’ before,” she said. “We cycled through the Rodgers and Hammerstein genre in the 1970s and 1980s, but this musical wasn’t done until 1996.”
Carlson considers herself blessed with tremendous actors, musicians and support crew within the region.
The local talent includes former Freeman residents now part of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) in Sioux Falls, Carlson said. Because of those connections, the Schmeckfest’s leading man works with the SDSO organization and formerly sang with the Vienna opera house for 10 years.
In recruiting cast members, Carlson found a few pleasant surprises.
“When I first started to get people on board, I felt as though I was stumping for political candidates. I was going up to anybody in church, on the street, sending text messages,” she said.
“Some people were an easy yes, some people were no, and some of the no’s really stunned me because I had pictured them in certain roles. But it opened a new window for another person who said, ‘I would love to do it.’ At the end, I felt more and more OK because it was this snowball that was rolling faster and faster.”
Carlson admitted to being overwhelmed at the orchestra’s quick ability to master the music. “I walked into the first hour of their first practice, and it was like listening to the Glenn Miller Band from the 1940s. It was flawless perfection,” she said.
Other outstanding talent works behind the scenes, Carlson said.
“I have an incredible sound guy who brings his own $100,000 in equipment from Kansas every year,” she said. “And Kathryn Reimler (of Yankton) does our choreography. We’re her biggest fans and love her. She and her daughter, Margaret, are performing in their first Schmeckfest musical as a dancing cow and pig.”
Reimler hasn’t worked on “State Fair” before, adding she has found it fun learning about it and working on something new.
“I do design my own choreography. If the director, Kris, was looking for something specific we discussed it together,” Reimler said. “Or she would give me a reference, a feeling or adjectives for each number. I build from the music and the script, the time period and the actors.”
Because of other commitments, Reimler attended rehearsals in Freeman one night a week.
“I am so grateful to have the Schmeckfest musical back after the last three years! It feels great to be in Pioneer Hall again with this group of people,” she said. “And I also love it because, this year, I get to share it with my daughter, Margaret. We have so much fun together, and she makes a great assistant at rehearsals and loves being on stage!”
This year’s Schmeckfest will include some tweaks, such as shorter “spotlight” demonstrations, Waltner said. Future festivals may include ethnic foods reflecting the growing diversity of Freeman residents, she added.
Carlson agreed, sensing the tremendous desire for Schmeckfest’s return with the entire package.
“People have an incredible hunger to do this again, and it’s going to have a fabulous hometown feel,” she said. “The show ‘State Fair’ is staged in Des Moines, Iowa, but it’s as if it’s written for Freeman, South Dakota. It’s ‘farmy,’ family, joyful and hilarious. People will love it.”
The musical contains another link to the Schmeckfest return, Carlson said.
“This has taken place in 1946. The script doesn’t mention that, in reality, 1946 was the first year that the Iowa State Fair came back after it was discontinued three years because of World War II,” she said. “And now, we’re trying to bring back Schmeckfest after three years.”
Waltner senses a renewed energy in the festival after the hiatus.
“It’s been three years, but everything feels so familiar,” she said. “This year, it’s going to be fabulous.”
