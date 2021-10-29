Hoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The Year

Months after being announced as Yankton’s 2020 Citizens of the Year, Jake and Sandy Hoffner finally had a chance to celebrate the honor.
During a short ceremony at the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport Friday, the Hoffners were recognized with proclamations issued by the City of Yankton and Yankton County.
Though the award was announced in early January, flare-ups of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made a formal ceremony difficult to schedule during the spring and summer months.
Sandy told the Press & Dakotan that this long stretch of time hasn’t stopped people from congratulating the couple.
“We received a lot of beautiful notes in the mail,” she said. “It’s nice to see the people still send very gracious, hand-written notes and letters. That really took us by surprise. We didn’t expect to see that. I have a whole basket of them. I’m just saving them because they’re very special.”
Jake said he was grateful to be nominated along with Sandy.
“It’s just such an honor and so humbling,” he said. “So many more people in town deserve it, but we are sure completely honored and happy to receive it.”
The Hoffners have a long history of serving the Yankton community — even if they weren’t originally a part of it.
Raised in North Dakota where they originally farmed, the Hoffners moved to Yankton in 1988 where Jake had just bought a crop dusting business. Both have been longtime members of the Yankton Morning Optimist Club.
Sandy taught at Yankton High School for 21 years, where she started the Gift Giver program, which continues to this day. She has also been involved with the Heartland Humane Society and the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild. During the pandemic, she and other Quilt Guild members made hundreds of masks that were distributed to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, the Yankton Medical Clinic and the Human Services Center.
In addition to his crop-dusting business, Jake helped found a Yankton chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and helped in bringing a T-38 Talon jet to what would become Aviation Park at the airport entrance. He also served two terms on the Yankton City Commission and was appointed mayor for a single one-year term.
Even with the pandemic still going on, their commitment to serving the community hasn’t changed, even if the methods have somewhat.
“I thought that we would find ways,” Jake said. “Like with the Optimist Club, we kept finding ways to Zoom and keep on doing what we could do.”
Sandy said technology even helped in some unexpected venues.
“It introduced a lot of demographics to that platform,” she said. “Even quilt guild meetings started happening by Zoom. That wasn’t easy because they’re not used to meeting like that.”
Jake said the Optimist Club in Yankton was able to make some lemonade out of the abundance of lemons.
“Our Optimist Club got to have (a state official) from Pierre speak to the club we wouldn’t have had normally because of Zoom,” he said. “We made the best of it.”
Sandy said volunteering today is more important than ever.
“In the world that we live in where there’s so much turbulence and division, the place you can really affect the most change is right in your hometown and in your community,” she said.
She said that more people are needed to help in these efforts.
“We have so many organizations that need help and need volunteer services,” she said. “I would just encourage everyone to be involved, plug in, find a church and find a non-profit or two you can volunteer your time to. That’s how we make our hometown better.”
Jake said that service to community is what the Citizen of the Year Award is about.
“Rather than us being on a pedestal, it’s more about, ‘Hey folks, anyone can do it,’” he said. “It doesn’t matter what you have; if you have a little time, you can serve somewhere.
And both Hoffners said they’re grateful they can give that service to the Yankton community.
“It’s a great place to live,” Sandy said. “It’s the kind of town where you could’ve changed addresses and the people from your last house 10 years ago still forward your mail over to you.”
“We grew up in a small rural area,” Jake said. “But Yankton is just so cool. It’s just the right size. We love everything about it.”
Sponsors of the Citizen of the Year award include the following entities and civic organizations: Yankton Elks; Yankton Rotary; Yankton Kiwanis Club; Federated Women’s Club; Yankton VFW Post 791; Association of Retired School Personnel; Lewis & Clark Shrine Club; Yankton College; Yankton Catholic Foundation; L&C Behavioral Health Sciences; Yankton Area Mental Wellness; Knights Of Columbus; Interchange, Inc.; The Center; American Legion Auxiliary; Yankton Morning Optimists and Yankton VFW Auxiliary. The award is also sponsored by these local law firms/attorneys — Den Herder Law Firm; Blackburn and Stevens Prof LLC; Matt Michels, attorney; Marlow Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC; and Craig Kennedy, attorney — and by the Yankton Press & Dakotan.
