Expansion Planning

Yankton City and County representatives are looking towards a future of expansion and transportation in the area.
Thursday morning, the City-County Planning Committee met to discuss matters such as the extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) boundary and the methods and assumptions document for the West Yankton Transportation Study.
Development Services Director Gary Vetter said this document is an important step to make the study happen.
“This is just the document the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has to give approval to move forward on what actually is going to be put into the study and how it’s going to be done,” he said.
He said the study will look at transportation options and issues to the west of Yankton.
“The study is from West City Limits Road all the way to the highway loop,” he said. “We’re going to look at transportation needs, traffic counts and whether certain roads need to be paved or graveled.”
He said one of the key focuses will be along Deer Boulevard south of Highway 52.
“The biggest thing is we’ve had some concerns … about Deer Boulevard getting a lot of traffic now with the RV parks and the Crestview Subdivision down there,” he said. “We’re trying to find alternatives to help those people get into town in a quicker fashion.”
Vetter said the SDDOT is also studying the need for traffic control at the intersection of Highway 52 and Deer Boulevard.
“It sounds like the DOT is looking hard at possibly putting a traffic light up at Deer Boulevard, too,” he said. “They’ve talked about three-way stops, but it seems to be leaning towards a stoplight there which will slow some of that traffic down a bit.”
Yankton City Commissioner Tony Maibaum was wondering about another alternative traffic control measure at the intersection.
“I’m a big fan of roundabouts,” he said. “I was reminded of how much I love them going up to Watertown last week off of Highway 81. Would there be any reason that wouldn’t be considered?”
Vetter said that he isn’t sure the space is available for this method.
“They’re looking at that, too, but now that that retail store is going in right on the north side, I don’t know how much room that we’ll have to work with to possibly look at a roundabout situation because that would maybe take some of their parking.”
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that it was hard enough to get the DOT to look at more traditional methods of traffic control at the intersection.
“When we visited with the state, they were pretty skeptical initially, even on a traffic light, and that’s why we ended up having to do this study because they didn’t feel the traffic count supported that,” he said. “Visiting with residents who live in that area, it’s sometimes impossible to turn left on Deer Boulevard on the weekends.”
Vetter said the study is meant to help plan out transportation needs in the area through 2050 and will wrap up in the late spring or early summer of 2023.
The future of the ETJ boundary was also discussed Thursday.
Yankton Community & Economic Development Director Dave Mingo told the Press & Dakotan that the discussion comes as a result of Yankton’s growth in the last few years.
“The city has a zoning jurisdiction outside the corporate limits that goes up to a mile outside those boundaries,” he said. “With our comprehensive planning process that’s coming up in the next two years and the growth of the city, we’re going to be discussing whether or not that boundary should change, so of course, we need to work in concert with the county when we have those discussions about possible jurisdictional boundaries changing.”
During the meeting, he explained that the boundary’s position is dependent on city and county action, not on the expansion of development.
“Any change in that boundary constitutes an ordinance change, so it would have to go through both the City Commission and the County Commission and both planning commissions,” he said. “The boundary was set in 2000, and unlike the three-mile platting jurisdiction, the ETJ boundary doesn’t change automatically as the community grows. We’ve got places where Yankton has grown in the meantime where, out by Hydro, we’ve bumped all the way out to the line and pretty close over by Majestic Bluffs.”
Mingo said the discussion on ETJ will be folded into discussions on the comprehensive plan, but it will be some time before any boundaries are changed.
“The comp plan process is 18-24 months, and it will start at the beginning of 2023,” he said. “It’ll be a couple-year process and that gives everybody a chance to participate. Obviously, there’s going to be landowners involved, so we want to have their input and make sure we do it right.”
Attendees also briefly discussed the recently adopted Yankton County Five-Year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan and the special assessment on W. 11th Street.
No official action was taken during the meeting.
