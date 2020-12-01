Seeking Bridge Funds

Yankton County is moving ahead on the first of many long-sought bridge replacements, and a recent change in the wheel tax may have it in better position to receive state funding.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted 5-0 to apply for a $2,785,071.59 BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) grant to help with the replacement of the Stone Church Bridge over the James River. If awarded at the 80% maximum, the county would be responsible for 20% ($696,267.90) of the total cost.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said the application is due Jan. 2 and confirmed that the county’s current BIG score is 48.770 — a figure aided by the decision to raise the county’s wheel tax by $1 earlier this year.
“Raising the wheel tax, that did help out the score by a total of two points,” he said.
He said that the lowest score approved for projects in the last year was in the 46-47 range.
Commissioner Don Kettering said getting the grant would be huge for Yankton County.
“It’s important for the public to understand that that score will get us $2.785 million in funds, if approved,” Kettering said. “That’s a pretty significant amount of funds for our roads.”
In September, the County Commission voted to bump the county’s wheel tax from $4 on up to four wheels to $5 on up to four wheels. While only projected to bring in around $113,000 in additional revenues per year, the move was made to put the county in better standing when it comes to applying for BIG grants.
Chairperson Cheri Loest reminded the public that it isn’t a sure thing that the county will be awarded the money.
“It’s not going to be easy to get that approved because we have a lot of competition,” Loest said. “Every point does count.”
Should the state not award the money to Yankton County in 2021, Sedlacek said there are some options to look into in order to have the project in a better position for consideration in 2022.
“Should we apply for this in January and we get denied for it this year, my suggestion is we go through and we still pay for the structural design engineering. That will be roughly $125,000 cost to the county. If we get the design engineering all completed, that means it would be bid-ready for next year, which would gain us 10 more points on the BIG score. It’s costing us more money right now, but that’s money we don’t have to spend later on either.”
The Stone Church Bridge remains the most degraded county-maintained bridge across the James River, a fact made abundantly clear later in the meeting when Clark Engineering representatives presented their findings from this year’s round of bridge inspections.
In total, Clark Engineering studied 73 bridges in the county. Of these, 48 bridges (66%) posted sufficiency ratings of 60-100 (good condition), 19 bridges (26%) had ratings of 40-60 (fair conditions) while six bridges (8%) were under 40 (poor condition).
Among those bridges in poor condition is the Stone Church Bridge, with a sufficiency rating of just 23.0.
Clark recommended keeping single-unit weight limits at 11 tons and combinations at 13 tons.
The second-worst bridge was the Old Highway 50 bridge near Fleeg’s Roadhouse, rated at 45.8.
It was recommended that tree debris be removed from under the structure.
Faring better were the Jamesville Bridge (62.2 sufficiency rating) and the Johnson Bridge (62.9 sufficiency rating).
During the presentation, all of the James River bridges came with the note “this structure is nearing the end of its useful life and should be programmed for replacement.”
In other business Tuesday , the commission:
• Approved several plats, variances and conditional-use permits.
• Approved an agreement for the provision of library services.
• Former Commissioner Bruce Jensen appeared before the board to urge action on Article 5 of the zoning ordinance.
