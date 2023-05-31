You can help restore the historic Gunderson One-Room School by attending the Mead Museum’s Discover Heritage Park Event on Sunday, June 4, from noon-4 p.m. and by purchasing Grand Prize Raffle tickets.
The free-will admission event will include entertainment for all ages — games, music, food and vendors. There will be hourly drawings to win two Minnesota Twins tickets (must be present to win) leading up to the Grand Prize Raffle drawing (need not be present to win). The lucky winner will get their choice of a 5-day trip for two to Branson, Missouri, or $1,000 cash. The trip is sponsored in part by Independent Tour Designer Vi Ranney and includes bus transportation, hotel accommodations, travel snacks, gourmet meals and admission to 8 shows with a selection of 15 different options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.