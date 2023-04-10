100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 11, 1923
• Willow cuttings to make a live brush mat along the bottom of the Nebraska approach to the Meridian highway bridge were being picked up from the bars nearby today and planted in the grade, to protect it against possible washing in the June rise. President D.B. Gurney of the bridge company estimated this morning that 200,000 willows might be needed.
• A small fire at the G.A.R. Hall last evening called out the fire department. The hall was being warmed for a lodge meeting and the janitor had left the place for a time. The floor was found to have caught fire from the furnace below and the blaze had gained quite a start.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 11, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 11, 1973
• Freeman Otto was named Yankton Citizen of the Year for 1972 this morning by a selection board representing a cross section of community organizations. Otto, a longtime civic and business leader, was selected from among 18 nominations to become the fourth Yankton citizen to receive the honor.
• The best-kept secret in Verdigre, Neb., was out of the bag with an early wire service release that the little community on Verdigre Creek has been selected one of 11 All-America Cities. The awards are sponsored annually by the National Municipal League and the Saturday Evening Post for cities which have brought about outstanding civic improvements through a citizen action. And Verdigre, at some 625 population, is apparently the second smallest community ever to win this recognition.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 11, 1998
• Organizers of a proposed program that would offer before- and after-school care for school-age children will unveil their plans before the Yankton School Board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. As part of their agenda, the school board will hear more about the Just For Kids (JFK), a non-profit organization formed to implement the childcare program. As proposed, the program would offer supervised care and activity for students on days that school is in session at the four elementary schools and the middle school.
• Yankton Rotary Club President Maurice Reiner announced the Rotary Club will provide disaster relief for the people of Tanzania. The El Nino weather phenomena has flooded large portions of the country and made many of the Tanzania citizens homeless. Assistance is needed to help the citizens rebuild their homes.
