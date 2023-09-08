For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local non-profit will kick off its annual campaign with a full week of awareness-raising events geared toward celebrating and building community participation.
Events leading up to this year’s United Way of Greater Yankton’s (UW) “Building a Brighter Future” 2024 fundraising campaign will begin Monday. Events include Good Deeds & Great Coffee Monday, Big Thanks — United Way Funded Partner Appreciation Tuesday and Spread the Love Marquee & Yard Signs Wednesday.
The kickoff event, slated for 5:15 p.m. Thursday at The Boathouse, 301 E. 3rd Street, will include food, music and the unveiling of the annual community campaign video. The presentation and awards ceremony begins at 6 p.m. and includes the Big Thanks Community Campaign awards, the Pam Kettering Spirit of Volunteerism Award and the Spark Collaboration of the Year Award.
The kickoff event is free and open to the public.
Before the pandemic began in 2020, UW hosted an annual “Live United” week that featured various aspects of what UW programs, partners, donors and volunteers were doing in the community, UW Executive Director Lauren Hanson told the Press & Dakotan.
“The last few years, it dwindled,” she said. “But this year, we’re bringing back a full week to really ramp up awareness and let people know about the campaign and how they can get involved.”
Kickoff week is a great time to learn about getting involved, Hanson said.
“Whether you’re a long-term United Way supporter or if you’re looking for a new opportunity to get in and get involved or get back in, we’re hoping we can connect with everyone in the community throughout this campaign,” she said.
Organizers are aware that Monday is also Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, Hanson said.
“9/11 is now a national day of service and remembrance,” she said. “So, we wanted to work with our first responders and heroes in our community.”
For Monday’s event, community supporters are invited to drive through the UW Community Impact Center parking lot at 920 Broadway from 7-9 a.m. to receive a fresh cup of Muddy Mo’s coffee served by the Yankton Fire Department, Yankton Police Department and Yankton County EMS. Emergency responders will also be handing out 9/11 Day of Service project ideas and a list of ways to get involved in the community.
“(The list includes) things like collecting toiletries for Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, to a food drive for the Yankton Contact Center, volunteering with United Way to beautification projects,” she said. “We thought, ‘What a great way to celebrate 9/11 Day of Service: working with our heroes and just spreading good cheer and ways to make our community brighter and better.”
Tuesday’s funded-partner appreciation day occurs in the real world and online.
The funded partners include local 501(c)(3) agencies that receive some funding from UW’s Community Impact Grant Program and include organizations like The Center, Servant Hearts Clinic and Cornerstone Career Learning Center.
“This year, we have 24 funded partners,” Hanson said. “Between them and United Way’s programs, that’s 60 programs that are funded through this campaign drive every year.”
United Way’s many in-house programs include Big Friend Little Friend — Youth Mentoring, Spark and The Big Red Bookshelf.
Tuesday’s activities will be a “thank you” to those funded partners for their efforts in the Yankton community, she said.
“So, we’re working with Delight Donuts, and we have cute little signs that say, ‘We Don’t Know What We’d Do Without You,” and we’re going to be delivering everyone donuts,” Hanson said. “And we’re going to put everyone on social media and tell everyone a little bit about what these agencies do and the incredible work that they’re accomplishing.”
Wednesday, anyone that wants to show their support for United Way can pick up a yard sign at the UW Community Impact Center, put it in their yard and tell the community that they are proud supporters of UW.
The week culminates with the “United, We Win!” Yankton Bucks football game Friday.
“We work with the (Yankton School District) every year, and they allow us to come to the football game and share some information to their fans about the work that we do,” she said. “We’re going to host some fun youth activities and games; we’re going to be giving out some free children’s books from our Big Red Bookshelf and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.”
At the game, there will also be opportunities to register to win “Live United” shirts and other United Way gear, Hanson said.
“So, we’re celebrating the Bucks and being there with everyone in the community to kind of say, ‘Thanks for supporting United Way,’” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
