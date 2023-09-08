United Way

United Way (UW) supporters are encouraged to pick up a sign for their yard Wednesday as part of the 2024 Campaign Kickoff Week. Showing their support are (from right): Baylie Barger, UW program coordinator; Tom Kurtenbach, UW Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) coordinator; and Betsy Thomas, UW Resource Development & Admin director.

 Courtesy Photo

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local non-profit will kick off its annual campaign with a full week of awareness-raising events geared toward celebrating and building community participation.

Events leading up to this year’s United Way of Greater Yankton’s (UW) “Building a Brighter Future” 2024 fundraising campaign will begin Monday. Events include Good Deeds & Great Coffee Monday, Big Thanks — United Way Funded Partner Appreciation Tuesday and Spread the Love Marquee & Yard Signs Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.