Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• An arrest report was not available Monday. It will run in an upcoming edition of the Press & Dakotan.
Accidents
• A report was received at 12:09 a.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 10:12 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Locust Street.
• A report was received at 4:40 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Eighth Street.
• A report was received at 11:24 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Avenue.
Incidents
• A report was received at 2:21 p.m. Friday of the theft of two firearms on E. 14th Street.
• A report was received at 2:34 p.m. Friday of a stolen vehicle on Douglas Avenue.
• A report was received at 2:47 p.m. Friday of a stolen bike on Mulberry Street.
• A report was received at 2:49 p.m. Friday of a possible dead body at a residence on Green Street.
• A report was received at 4:20 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 10 p.m. Friday of possible gunshots on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 9:18 a.m. Saturday of a stolen truck on Douglas Avenue. The alleged incident occurred Friday afternoon between 1-2 p.m.
• A report was received at 2:03 p.m. Saturday of possible mail theft on E. 23rd Street.
• A report was received at 8:43 p.m. Saturday of possible child neglect/abuse on Whiting Drive.
• A report was received at 2:53 a.m. Sunday of a threat of harm or violence on E. Eighth Street.
• A report was received at 12:09 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a gun on Capital Street.
• A report was received at 7:51 p.m. Sunday of counterfeit currency being passed at a Yankton business.
A report was received at 7:45 a.m. Monday of a purse being stolen on Third Street.
• A report was received at 9:45 a.m. Monday of a possible sex crime on W. Fourth Street.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.