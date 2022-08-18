Yankton Entrepreneur Develops Tabletop Bocce Game
Tony Bour has developed a table version of the game bocce, complete with everything needed to play the miniature version. He has donated several tables to organizations in the region. Bour will have a bocce table at Riverboat Days this weekend for people to try.

A local resident with a love of bocce has developed a tabletop version of the game that can be played and enjoyed by just about anyone.

Tabletop bocce game creator Tony Bour told the Press & Dakotan that though he had played bocce over the years, it always seemed like a long game that lacked structure.

