Giving Tuesday (slated this year on Nov. 30) is a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
To encourage local generosity and to make giving fun, United Way of Greater Yankton has partnered with Kopetsky Ace Hardware on a “Together We Give” — Giving Tuesday promotion.
All contributions given to United Way of Greater Yankton ON GIVING TUESDAY (of $25 or more) will be eligible to WIN a $250 gift card to Kopetsky Ace Hardware.
Remember, giving to United Way’s Community Impact Fund is the most effective way for you to have an impact in our community. When you support United Way, your gift stays local and is combined with the gifts of others — helping improve thousands of lives each year.
Donations can be made online at www.yanktonunitedway.org/give or by texting the word ‘YANKTON’ to short code 41444.
For a list of funded partners and programs supported by United Way’s Community Impact Fund, visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.