Join the Yankton Community Library for a variety of virtual Summer Reading Program activities through July 31. Students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in our teen programs to earn badges and prizes on the library’s online logging system, Beanstack.
Make sure you go to cityofyankton.beanstack.org to register and learn more details about the program.
Then, each Monday, a Teen Challenge will be shared on Yankton Community Library’s website, Instagram, Facebook and Beanstack. Teens will have until the end of the day on Sunday to complete that challenge, share photos with the library and to log it in their Beanstack account. Each activity accomplished earns them an entry into prize drawings at the end of the Summer Reading Program. Along with the library’s virtual programs/challenges, teens will have the chance to win more prize entries through reading and more.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
