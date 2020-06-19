A Yankton man is facing a host of charges, including rape and kidnapping, following an incident Thursday.
Joeleonn Ward, 37, Yankton, was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence (two charges), entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied), simple assault (against law enforcement — three counts), furnishing alcohol to a minor (under 18), leaving an accident scene (unattended vehicle), second-degree rape (forcible rape), aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping, resisting arrest and simple assault (three counts).
Commander Jason Foote of the Yankton Police Department told the Press & Dakotan Friday that officers were summoned to a reported domestic incident on Thursday in the 800 block of Broadway Ave.
Foote said that responding officers received minor injuries while trying to apprehend Ward.
Foote added that the case remains under investigation and no other details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.