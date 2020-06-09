CENTERVILLE — Centerville city voters chose two new members for the City Council in Tuesday’s municipal election.
In Ward II, challenger Conway Lunning defeated incumbent Jana Goetz 19-17 for the two-year term.
In Ward III, challenger Rob Bendt defeated incumbent Sandy Schryer 30-19.
The election results are unofficial, according to City Administrator/Finance Officer Kristin Hazen.
