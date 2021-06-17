South Dakota posted a new COVID-19 death in Thursday’s update from the Department of Health.
The death, which raised the state toll to 2,027, was not recorded in the Yankton area. It was the first death seen in South Dakota in a week, but the 13th reported this month.
Sixteen new infections were recorded, while the number of active cased declined to 165.
No new infections were reported in any South Dakota counties in the Yankton area.
Yankton County did add one new recovery, lowering its number of active cases to three.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services online portal posted 29 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,258. The state has recorded nine deaths this month.
