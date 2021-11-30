100 Years Ago
Thursday, December 1, 1921
• Haste was the slogan among the sand-hogs working on the Meridian Highway bridge today, their aim being to start sealing the caisson for Pier 6 some time tonight. And today they seemed in a fair way to accomplish that. The reason for the haste is the danger of a break-up in the river. If they can get several feet of concrete into the chamber they can turn the air off without danger of the box settling further.
• Laying of the cornerstone of the new Evangelical church at the corner of Fifth and Cedar streets will occur within the next two or three weeks, it was said today by Rev. R. D. Dexheimer, the pastor. The Bedford cut stone for the church building was due to arrive this afternoon and laying of brick was scheduled to start tomorrow.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, December 1, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 1, 1971
• Yankton College announces the initiation of a new academic program leading to degree with a major in Pre-Law. In charge of the program at YC is Richard Frost, assistant professor in the Department of History and Political Science.
• Holstein-Friesian Association of America has announced lifetime milk production credits of over 100 tons for a South Dakota Registered Holstein. Named Royvin A B Sparkle Lily 4353655 (GP), she was owned by Le Roy Graber, Marion. During her career in food production which spanned a lifetime of 14 years 6 months, she produced nearly 100,000 quarts of milk.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 1, 1996
• No paper
