100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 5, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 5, 1947
• An announcement was made by Art Hitchman of the Gurney fur department that they recently received their first fur shipment from Mexico. The shipment consisted of coyote pelts, which he reports are inferior to the northern grown animal. Most coyote pelts are received from Oregon, Washington and California.
• A spring snow which would have been welcome at Christmas-time fell on the Fort Randall vicinity yesterday and last night, but failed to chill the enthusiasm of the hundreds of workers and friends from nearby towns who had been invited to Pickstown last night for the first social event ever to be held there. It was a party celebrating the near-completion of the “first stage” of construction on the town site.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, March 5, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 5, 1997
• A local woman who leads three beef organizations says she will fight the U.S. Department of Agriculture decision allowing yogurt as a substitute for meat in school lunches. Delina Nagel said the USDA decision follows years of battles against the proposal.
• Two Yankton pilots are doing their charity work in a unique way. Gene Ebneter and Dave Tunge donate their time and resources to assist the AirLifeLine program. AirLifeLine is a national, non-profit organization that utilizes private pilots who give their time, skills, aircraft and fuel to fly medical missions. This includes time-critical medical cargo as well as patients who can’t afford other means of travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.