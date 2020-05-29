Riverboat Days 2020 Canceled
By Rob Nielsen
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced yet another tough decision for one of the area’s premier events.
Riverboat Days and the Summer Arts Festival, which had been set for Aug. 21-23 in Yankton, will not be occurring in 2020.
Riverboat Days co-chair John Kraft confirmed to the Press & Dakotan Friday that, after much deliberation, his committee, along with the board of directors for Yankton Area Arts, have opted not to hold the annual festival this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was definitely a tough decision for the board to make,” Kraft said. “The last few weeks, they’ve been watching the COVID numbers as well as consulting with local officials to try and come up with a plan that would make it possible for us to have the event.”
However, with the pandemic continuing to spread and casting so many unknowns over the late summer, Kraft said the situation became unfeasible.
“As we got further into it, it just became apparent that it wasn’t going to be possible for us to put on an event where we could potentially have a large crowd of people and ensure their safety,” he said. “It’s for the safety of our community and our vendors. We just want everyone to be safe and be able to come back and celebrate with us next year.”
He said that the Yankton Area Arts Board of Directors was also involved in the decision to cancel the event.
Riverboat Days has been held in Yankton every year since 1984.
Kraft said that scaled-back versions of the event had been contemplated, and that while Riverboat Days as we know it is canceled, the door hasn’t been completely shut on hosting some sort of fall celebration, should the health and logistics situation allow.
“It’s been discussed between a few different groups,” he said. “It’s not necessarily out of the (realm of) possibility that — if by fall, things look like they’re in a little bit better shape — the Riverboat Days Committee would be more than willing to help participate in putting on some kind of an event for the city in partnership with other organizers if the health situation is in a little bit better shape. I think we’re all open for that. But as far as having a full-scale Riverboat Days and trying to pull off a big event like that, we just didn’t feel it was appropriate given the circumstances.”
Follow the Press & Dakotan for more updates.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
Wise decision. With school starting right afterward and so many out of town/state visitors, a surge in cases/exposures needs to be avoided.
