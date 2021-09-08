What letter could be better than the one that your name starts with? Teens (grades 6-12) can join us at the Yankton Community Library on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 3:30 p.m. to create their own 3D cardboard letter.
There is no charge for this program but registration is required, and teens can register online at tinyurl.com/ycl3dletter or by calling the library. During registration, teens can select the letter that they want to make and the library will provide a template for them at the program.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
