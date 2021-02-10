HURLEY — The room got quiet.
Nobody knew what to say. The words hung in the air, but nobody responded. What could be said?
Shane Voss was sitting next to his wife, Jayna. Their youngest daughter, Sydney, was sitting up on an exam table in a small room at an ear, nose & throat clinic in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The family was there to seek answers.
What they heard, in return, from the physician elicited an eerie silence: Sydney, a senior at Viborg-Hurley High School, should consider forgoing the rest of the basketball season.
Shane remembers looking up at Sydney and seeing tears running down her cheeks.
“Her mother and I had lumps in our throat,” Shane said. “Injuries are part of athletics, but we never thought anything like this would happen.”
There had been no injury. Sydney hadn’t torn a knee ligament. She hadn’t suffered head trauma.
No, what she had been dealing with involved COVID-19. Her sense of taste and smell had, a month earlier, returned after nearly three months, but now, everything smelled and tasted like vomit.
Something was very wrong.
The family learned that Sydney, who had been quarantined at home for 39 days during the preceding three months after contracting the virus back in October, suffered from something called parosmia. It was, they were told, essentially a temporary distortion of smell, and that it may at least signal that the sense of smell is returning, but that it may last for an extended period of time.
Sydney had been unable to stomach food, and what she did get down would eventually come back up. Everything to her smelled and tasted the same — “She has one sense of smell, and it’s not pleasant,” her father said.
The family was at a loss about what to do.
That’s when the suggestion came from the physician on Jan. 20: Given her conditions, it was probably best that Sydney gave up basketball, which would only tax her body even more.
“Obviously I didn’t want to listen to him, especially when it’s my last year and our team is actually good,” Sydney said during an in-depth interview last week.
Instead, she was determined to do whatever it took to keep playing. If that meant taking intravenous (IV) fluids and finding supplements she could take, Sydney was going to choose that route rather than stop playing a game she loved.
“I didn’t really take what he said into consideration,” Sydney added.
With that definitive response in mind, Sydney and her family have spent the past two weeks doing all they can to find things she can eat to keep her body healthy enough to allow her to finish her senior basketball season.
Remarkably, as difficult as it has been for her to play for more than a few minutes at a time, Sydney is the leading scorer (17.9 ppg) for a Viborg-Hurley squad that is now 14-2 this season — and in first place in Region 5B — heading into Friday night’s game.
Still, it’s been a scary ordeal for the Voss family.
“It’s been a nightmare,” Shane said last week.
———
In the early stages of Sydney’s battles, what she was enduring wasn’t totally unlike what many high school students have dealt with during the coronavirus pandemic.
• She was exposed to the virus during an assembly to begin the school year back in August, and was then at home in quarantine for 14 days.
• She returned to school for six days but was exposed again, and returned to quarantine for 14 more days.
• She then returned to school for five days before she became ill. Sydney tested positive for COVID-19 in early October and spent another 10 days at home in quarantine.
By the time she returned to school again, Viborg-Hurley’s volleyball season was half completed, so Sydney decided not to return to volleyball and instead focus her attention on the upcoming basketball season. The Cougars had high expectations after losing in overtime in last season’s SoDak 16.
Shortly before Christmas, Sydney’s sense of taste and smell slowly returned after nearly three months, but there was a problem: Everything tasted and smelled terrible.
“I remember getting McDonalds the day after Christmas,” Sydney said. “It was awful, and then it got worse.”
It got to the point where she couldn’t stomach anything — “and this is a girl who loves her food,” Shane said, “and that part of her life has been taken away from her.” Sydney’s struggle to eat anything substantive has caused her to lose weight, according to her father.
In addition to her sense of taste being affected, Sydney’s sense of smell gives her the impression that everything smells the same — everything from body wash, shampoo, toothpaste, perfume, etc.
By the time basketball rolled around and Sydney returned to the gym, those around her could immediately see that COVID had done to her.
That group included Viborg-Hurley girls’ basketball coach Molly Mason, whose family lives next door to the Voss family and whose daughter, Coral, is Sydney’s best friend.
“She looked tired and weak, and had lost weight,” Mason said.
In an effort to find something that Sydney could stomach and keep down, her family has gone through plenty of trial-and-error concoctions. Oddly, sweets haven’t affected her as much, so her main diet right now is fruit roll-ups.
The family did find a sugar cookie-flavored shake mix that Sydney has been able to tolerate, so she has taken two shakes — with half & half, ground-up banana and supplements — per day.
“It’s been kind of a struggle, but the main thing is drinking those shakes,” she said.
As far as what’s next or what future steps could be taken, Sydney and her family remain at a loss. There are some extreme options they could pursue, but for now, they’ve given Sydney an experimental nasal spray and anti-nausea medicine.
———
The family has had its share of battles with Sydney over her going in for IV treatments twice a week.
She refused to go in one day during the final week of January, and Shane said he could immediately see a difference during a game that week. When Viborg-Hurley played Centerville on Jan. 28, she didn’t have the same kind of energy and she appeared to be fatigued, which of course altered her shots and the way she played defense.
That presented a worry for her coaches
There was a fear, Mason said, of pushing Sydney too much in practice or in a game, because Sydney struggled to catch her breath or wouldn’t let the coaches know when she needed a break.
“So for me as a coach, I was so worried that she would collapse from fatigue or because she couldn’t catch her breath,” Mason said.
They made sure she realized that it was OK if she needed to stop and rest.
“As much as she didn’t want to get taken out, when her hands were on her knees and her chest was pumping, I knew she had to sit,” Mason said.
All of these fears made what Sydney did on Jan. 22 even more remarkable.
During a home game in Hurley against Baltic that night, she broke the school record with 39 points. The old record of 34 points had been held by Abby Hora, and Shane joked that any time someone breaks one of Hora’s record, they’re really doing something special.
Considering everything she battles to even be able to play basketball for more than 2-3 minutes a time, how has Sydney done all of this?
“I have no idea,” she said, matter of factly. “I’m always tired and drained, and I don’t have much energy. … But I usually push through it.”
That’s all she can do right now. Push through it. Push through the fear and stress and fatigue; not to mention, she added, all of those small daily chores that a person can take for granted.
“When I get my sense of taste and smell back, I’ll just be happy that I can eat again,” Sydney said. “It feels like a chore now.”
Amid all the challenges, basketball has given Sydney an enjoyable outlet. She’s having fun on a team that has lofty goals for the remainder of the season.
“We’re excited to see where we can go,” Sydney said.
Wherever that may be, No. 1 figures to be front and center.
“The old Sydney is coming back and what a great time to have our star player in better health,” Mason said.
