Tabor Parade Ready To Light Up The Night

TABOR — After a successful first run, organizer Ed Sedlacek wanted the Tabor Parade of Lights to return in 2020, even during a pandemic.
Actually, he wanted to hold this year’s parade — which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday — because of the pandemic, not despite it.
“We still need Christmas during COVID,” he said. “With the parade, we’re looking for positive attitudes during Christmas. We can have fun and enjoy ourselves while we stay safe.”
Sedlacek and his adult children, Joanie Handel and Mike Sedlacek, started and organized the Tabor Parade of Lights last year. The inaugural event drew about 40 parade entries along with spectators not only from Tabor’s 400 residents but also from several surrounding communities.
The elder Sedlacek was so thrilled with the response that he immediately decided to keep the event going.
This year’s parade will maintain the holiday tradition but incorporate social distancing measures, he said. One change seeks to spread out spectators along the route by having them park on only one side of the street.
“They can stay in their vehicle and stay warm while they watch the entries,” he said. “If they want to stand or sit outside, they can do it but should stay socially distant.”
A group of special visitors will return for this year’s parade but will spread out their traveling party for greater safety, Sedlack said.
“Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be in the parade, riding in a Corvette — red, of course — with their ‘reindeer’ in front of the car,” he said. “Their elves will accompany them behind the car. We’re giving out 150 sacks of candy, and the elves will wear masks and gloves while handing out the candy.”
This year’s parade starts at the lumberyard and travels throughout the community. Spectators should park on the west side of Lidice Street and face the street, or they can parallel park on the south side of Yankton Street or the west side of Bon Homme Street.
“If you come late or want to see the parade again, we’ll be running the route twice,” Sedlacek said.
The pandemic has forced other changes in the event. The craft vendor fair and the drawings for free hams, held last year in Beseda Hall, are both canceled this year. However, they could return in the future.
Even without those two events, Sedlacek believes the parade will still provide a major draw similar to last year’s event.
“We were floored by what we saw last year — it was great,” he said. “We’re hoping people come out again this year to watch the parade. This is a big thing for a small town, and it’s important to get together.”
For Tabor, the parade ends the year on an uplifting note after the annual Czech Days was canceled because of the pandemic. However, organizers plan to resume Czech Days in 2021, once again ready to welcome thousands of visitors.
Sedlacek plans to make the Parade of Lights another annual tradition for Tabor. Unsure what to expect when he launched the event, he became committed to keeping the parade going after seeing last year’s response.
“I was in Beseda Hall getting the vendors’ names and having everything set up for the drawings,” he said. “When I came outside, people had started showing up early for the parade. I looked down the street and saw entries lined up about two blocks beyond the starting point. I about cried.”
Sedlacek hopes for even better things with this year’s parade. “We would like people to register their entries that night by the lumberyard. That way, we can send out invitations next year (for them to return),” he said.
This year’s parade has no theme, and the type of entry is limited only by the imagination.
“Your entry can be anything you want it to be. It can be a car, golf cart, side-by-side, pickup — whatever you want,” he said. “Basically, run what you brung.”
The weather also looks to cooperate Saturday night. Regardless of the outcome, Sedlacek said holding the event this year achieved his goal of raising people’s spirits during a very challenging time.
“I tell people: Be careful and be safe — but Christmas is still here,” he said.
——
For more information, contact Ed Sedlacek at (605) 660-0274.
