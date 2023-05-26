When it came time to make the call for their cell phone “company,” Yankton High School’s Junior Achievement (JA) teams took care of business.
The YHS students swept the top two spots in the 19-school state JA competition. The championship team qualified for the virtual national meet but didn’t compete because of scheduling conflicts.
“Yankton finished first and second (at state), and if we had a third team, Yankton would have finished third,” YHS teacher and advisor Brady Muth said with a grin.
Yankton won four straight years — eight semesters — before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the competition’s suspension. The event returned this year, and Yankton picked up where it left off.
The state meet was a one-shot event and provided a stern test, said YHS senior Luke Bernatow. The school felt pride in its finish and continuing the previous tradition, he said.
“We went against pretty tough competition. We showed Yankton has great academics, and we got tougher and did very well,” he said. “Looking back, it’s nice to win at state, but it would have been fun to see what we could have done at nationals.”
Through an online simulation, the JA Titan competition allowed students to be chief executive officers (CEO) of a cell phone company. The goal was to see who could sell the most cell phones in “16 quarters.”
Prior to the competition, the students completed the JA Titan program. The classes went through five practice rounds, led by community members, testing the students’ decision-making skills.
“We had a great advisor and great mentors,” Bernatow said of the outside support.
Muth expressed gratefulness for the JA partnership and its volunteers.
“JA is open across the state, but it’s hard to find the businesses to do these things. We’re fortunate to enjoy that kind of support in Yankton,” he said. “It’s a cool thing that businesses and firms in Yankton make an investment in our students. I know the kids realize this. It’s important for the kids to know that the community cares about them.”
In the classroom, Yankton’s 25 students used a playground style of choosing up sides, with each of the two teams selecting captains.
The state champion team was led by Wilson Lotz, Adianis Reyes-Rodriguez and Bernatow. The runner-up team was captained by Ian Bishop, Wyatt Holmstrom and Johnathan Stowe.
Lotz and Bernatow shared their thoughts during a Press & Dakotan interview, while Reyes-Rodriguez was unable to take part because of a scheduling conflict.
The simulation challenged students in every facet of the business, Lotz said. Team members provided their input before coming to a consensus on a strategy.
“We adjusted our prices, made decisions on our supply and marketing, and decided how much we were going to invest in research and development (R&D),” Lotz said.
The YHS students continually adjusted their learning, Bernatow said.
“We felt pretty confident in making our attack on the competition,” he said. “The scenario is similar every time, but every time you play, the variables change.”
The winning YHS team took an aggressive but reasonable approach, Lotz said. “We didn’t want to attack too strong,” he said.
“We balanced each other out,” Bernatow added, describing the benefit of the shared input.
The state champion team showed a willingness to invest in a quality product, Lotz said. The higher initial costs created an attractive product that created higher profits, which in turn were invested back into the business.
“We continued making a better product, and then there was no stopping us,” he said.
The YHS championship team research their market to continue providing what their customers wanted, Bernatow said.
“Everyone attacked the competition,” he said. “We adjusted to what they did but stayed true to ourselves and what we wanted for our phones.”
The real-time feedback and continuous adjustments provided a unique opportunity, Lotz said.
“It taught you about the veracity of some businesses,” he said. “You have to look at how you can have the best — or you could become the worst.”
While JA is often associated with business, its members pursue a wide variety of careers, Muth said. Bernatow is attending Mount Marty University to study nursing, while Lotz is entering directly into the workforce.
However, the JA experience provides valuable lifetime skills that benefit everyone, Muth said.
“All of our students will use entrepreneurship in every facet of their lives, not just those who go into business,” he said. “The real value lies in making decisions in real time and responding to make sure your company is functioning well.”
The general scenario remained the same all semester, but the production simulator changed the variables to keep the teams on their toes.
“It was definitely eye-opening, but we wanted to be the best,” Lotz said of the twists and turns.
The hands-on control also demanded accountability, Lotz said.
“If your company failed, it was your fault. You did something wrong somewhere,” he said. “It was harsh, but it taught you how to build your company.”
With the instant feedback, the teams immediately knew what they were doing right and could stay the course or what was going wrong and needed change, the two captains said.
Besides taking home the championship cup, the two YHS team won a combined $500. After hosting a pizza party, the students split up the remainder among themselves.
However, Muth hopes his students take away far more.
“The biggest thing is just the learning experience,” he said. “Most of the students in the economics class aren’t going into business, but everyone can learn how to compete in the marketplace. They learn how to take risks to get measured rewards. If you’re too conservative, you lose out on the rewards.”
