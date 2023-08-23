A Cool Option

Talk about a cool deal.
With this week’s heat index reaching up to 115 degrees, Mount Marty University’s newest athletic facility — the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Bank Fieldhouse — has provided an air-conditioned haven not only for the Lancers but also for Yankton High School athletes under a facility agreement.
MMU Athletic Director Andy Bernatow said this week’s joint use reflects another way in which the university and school district share resources.
“We have a great partnership with the Yankton schools. We worked with them on scheduling times to use the fieldhouse when we had openings,” he said.
“The fieldhouse really grew in demand. We’re running both schools from 6 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night. It’s always busy with practices and workouts — and that doesn’t include the people still using our fieldhouse for GreatLIFE and Coach Rozy’s (Mark Roozen’s) workouts.”
Bernatow commended the work of the janitorial and maintenance crews, along with others, who are working long days during the current heat wave.
“This creates additional work for these guys,” he said. “It’s a thankless job, and they are truly servant leaders.”
This week’s use of the fieldhouse marks just one of many joint efforts involving Mount Marty, the Yankton School District (YSD) and community businesses and organizations, according to Yankton Activities Director Ryan Mors.
“The Yankton School District has a great relationship with Mount Marty, and we have a facility-use agreement which allows us to work together to help each other out with facilities,” Mors said.
“Mount Marty has graciously allowed us to move our high school football, boys and girls soccer and cross country practices indoors at the fieldhouse all week.”
At the outset, officials realized the heat wave would stay for an extended period, Bernatow said. “We knew it would be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but now we’ve got it scheduled through Friday,” he said.
Both MMU and YSD officials meet at the start of the school year, arranging joint uses of facilities as needed, Bernatow said. The current joint use allows both schools to meet the heat protocols for their respective college and high school levels, he added.
“It’s not as complex as it looks,” he said. “We’re communicating on a daily basis.”
Mors noted the current efforts aren’t limited to athletics.
“The safety and well-being of our students is always paramount to us,” he said. “We are dealing with an unprecedented heat event right now, so the most important thing we can do is take every precaution necessary to keep our kids safe and healthy.”
The excessive heat warning continues through 10 p.m. today (Thursday), according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls.
Both Mount Marty and the Yankton School District have pulled their athletics and other activities from outdoors. As the lone exception, the YHS girls tennis team has practiced this week before sunrise.
Enter the fieldhouse on the MMU campus. The facility, opened in fall 2020, provides a 115,000-square-foot shell with 74,000 square feet of event space. In addition, the fieldhouse offers a 200-meter, eight-lane track, a 7,500 square foot weight and fitness room, and state-of-the-art athletic training rooms with hydrotherapy pools.
The fieldhouse has truly served as a blessing for the Catholic university, Bernatow said.
“We’re not facing challenges right now with the heat, but it would have an entirely different situation before the fieldhouse was opened (in fall 2020),” he said.
“Now, the fieldhouse alleviates a lot of those issues. We have taken our football, soccer and cross-country teams and moved them inside, and we also have our cheer team practices going on at the same time. We’re fortunate that we’re able to do that.”
The timing works out well, Bernatow said. “We’re fortunate classes haven’t started yet, so we’re not scheduling around those activities,” he said.
Both schools host their season football openers this weekend at Crane-Youngworth Field, another example of a shared facility. Yankton hosts Mitchell on Friday, while Mount Marty hosts Culver-Stockton College on Saturday.
However, the MMU volleyball match at York College in Nebraska has already been rescheduled twice. Because of the prolonged heat, the match will be held Monday.
For Mors, this week has become a day-by-day process of deciding whether to move forward with scheduled events.
“We canceled our JV (junior varsity) football game in Mitchell on Monday, and we cancelled a middle school girls tennis dual at home (Tuesday),” he said. “We did play a five-set volleyball match (on Tuesday) here with Sioux Falls O’Gorman.”
YHS had no activities Wednesday. The home freshmen football game with Brookings, scheduled for today (Thursday), has been canceled.
The YHS varsity boys golf team traveled Monday to Pierre and played Tuesday morning before the incredible heat started, Mors said. “They’ll stay inside the rest of the week and go over rules and situations instead of being outside in the intense heat after school,” he added.
The intense heat has affected other activities, Mors said.
“Marching band took Monday and Tuesday off and are practicing in the band room both Wednesday and Thursday instead of going outdoors,” he said. “Competitive Cheer and Dance and volleyball have all been fortunate to have air conditioning in the high school where they continue regularly scheduled practices and events.”
The district made one exception for the YHS girls tennis team because of a scheduling conflict with the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) building, Mors said.
“The Yankton School District has a use agreement with the Archery Center for tennis,” he said. “Our girls tennis team practiced in there on Monday afternoon, but because there is an archery event in there this week, it’s not available the rest of the week.
“We’re allowing our girls tennis team to practice outdoors for just one hour from 6-7 a.m. as the sun is coming up before the intense heat sets in.”
Superintendent Wayne Kindle said the activities decisions are just part of the district’s mission to keep its students safe. Other measures include limited elementary school recess time, keeping students hydrated, encouraging parents to dress their children appropriately for the weather, and opening bus windows for circulation and parking buses in shaded areas.
“Anytime you experience the kind of heat index values like this week, our focus is certainly about our students,” he said. “(We are) keeping kids out of the direct sun especially during the warmest part of the day, while also avoiding practices, games and other activities during this time.”
As a show of solidarity, YHS is putting up the Flags Honoring America display for its Friday night football game and leaving it up for the MMU football game on Saturday, Bernatow said.
“The other day, I said our athletes need to have tremendous resiliency to handle the weather we have now and then the other side during winter,” he said.
“They truly are athletes for all seasons.”
The current fieldhouse schedule this week: 6-8 a.m., YHS cross country; 8-10 a.m. MMU men’s soccer; 10 a.m. to noon, MMU women’s soccer; MMU football workout 1-3:30 p.m. with formal practice 4-6:30 p.m.; YHS football 6:30-8 p.m. and YHS soccer from 8-9:30 p.m.
