The Yankton High School Class of 1971 is holding a 50-year class reunion Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5, 2021.
The class will meet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, upstairs at Czechers Sports Bar on Walnut St.
On Sunday, Sept. 5, at noon, a picnic will be held at Riverside Park Shelter #5.
Organizers would like to invite all classmates and former Yankton High School teachers. If you have questions or would like to RSVP, call or text 605-661-5665.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.