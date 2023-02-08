Yankton Fire Department Launches Recruitment Effort

The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department is looking for a few more good volunteers to fill its ranks.
“We’re looking for teammates that have character that want to contribute to something that’s bigger than themselves and be a part of a team that wants to serve the community,” Yankton Fire Chief Tim Linke told the Press & Dakotan.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that it’s been a while since the last recruitment effort.
“We haven’t recruited for probably three years or better to bring somebody in,” he said. “We’re very fortunate the guys we have are usually long-timers. I think right now we’re pushing 700 years of total service in the Yankton Fire Department.”
He said that the department is currently looking to bring on around three to four new recruits to aid in the transition as some firefighters contemplate retirement.
Currently, the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department has 42 volunteers.
Linke said he sees the department conducting recruitment efforts on an ongoing basis.
“We’ll take applications all year long and review them periodically throughout the year,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is balance out the training schedule and some of the other activities we do so it’s manageable for all of our volunteers. Even though there are a couple of us that have our hands in the training, it takes the whole team to train and mentor these new people, so we’re taking what I call a ‘small batch approach’ where we take on a few members at a time and get them up to speed.”
As for this recruitment effort, the fire department’s Facebook page notes that applications will start to be reviewed March 3.
Nickles said the ultimate goal is to get up closer to the department’s maximum of 50 volunteers.
He said the department is currently looking for men and women aged 18-45, adding that no previous experience is necessary. Potential recruits would fill out an application and be subject to a background check along with an interview process.
“It helps if the employee is able to leave their job during work hours,” Nickles said. “Obviously, they have to be physically able to do the job. We have what I call a ‘walking, talking and chewing gum test’ that firefighter candidates are asked to perform before their interview. It strictly consists of climbing a ladder, rolling some hose and light lifting that lets us know what kind of physical condition they’re in.”
He said training opportunities would be ongoing from there.
“We like to do our recruitment in the spring,” he said. “Once they’ve been through their fire department physical and everything, we bring them into the department. They’ll attend all of our regular training sessions on Monday nights and watch and see what we do at fires — they’re not totally active at a fire; they’re limited what they can do. If they decide they still want to be here, then we get into classroom and hands-on training next winter. There’s also some pre-requisites they take before they can take that course — incident command class, wildland class. They have to have those before they can take their state test next spring. That’s all in-house and online training we do here.”
Nickles added that firefighting and training isn’t the only thing volunteers could expect when they join.
“This is a family-oriented group,” he said. “We have things for the firefighters and their families on occasion like our picnic, we have an Easter egg hunt for the firefighters’ kids, a couple potluck dinners and there’s other functions that go on here.”
