Yankton Fire Department Launches Recruitment Effort
Yankton firefighters are shown battling a propane fire that occurred on the east edge of Yankton Feb. 8, 2022. The department is currently seeking new recruits to bolster its ranks.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department is looking for a few more good volunteers to fill its ranks.

“We’re looking for teammates that have character that want to contribute to something that’s bigger than themselves and be a part of a team that wants to serve the community,” Yankton Fire Chief Tim Linke told the Press & Dakotan.

