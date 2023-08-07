WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are cracking down on telemarketing operations responsible for billions of illegal calls to U.S. consumers. The initiative is called “Operation Stop Scam Calls.”

Enforcement actions target individuals and entities who deceptively collect consumers’ telephone numbers and then provide those telephone numbers to robocallers and others (falsely representing that these consumers have consented to receive calls), as well as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers who facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls every year. Significant actions have already been taken against individuals and entities who unjustly profited by facilitating the movement of money from scam call victims to fraudsters.

