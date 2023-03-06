Tax Cuts Loom Large At D18 Forum
District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff addresses a question on taxes during Saturday’s cracker barrel held at RTEC. It was the final forum of the legislative session.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

As the 2023 Legislature enters its final week, District 18 lawmakers believe a tax cut can be passed — but they’re not sure which of three versions it will be.

Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Julie Auch (R-Lesterville) said during Saturday’s legislative forum that they believe this week will be filled with negotiations.

