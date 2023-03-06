Tax Cuts Loom Large At D18 Forum

As the 2023 Legislature enters its final week, District 18 lawmakers believe a tax cut can be passed — but they’re not sure which of three versions it will be.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Julie Auch (R-Lesterville) said during Saturday’s legislative forum that they believe this week will be filled with negotiations.
The lawmakers also spoke with the media of what they see as possible while also meeting the state’s ongoing needs.
“We need to fix the third garage before we build a new house,” Stevens said.
The three tax proposals call for reducing property taxes, reducing the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2% and reducing or eliminating the state sales tax on food.
Gov. Kristi Noem has also spoken of her willingness to veto the budget legislation if it doesn’t include her provisions, particularly reducing or eliminating the food tax which was one of her 2022 campaign issues.
As a result, the final week of the session represents a large number of moving parts when it comes to passing a tax package, Stevens said.
“We need to look at whatever has the chance to get a two-thirds vote,” he said. “When we’re looking at this, we need to get 47 House members and 24 Senate members to agree. And if that occurs, we need to get the governor to agree. Government is a lot of negotiating and moving around.”
Stevens sees more support for the general sales-tax cut because it would benefit all segments of society. The state will also still collect sales taxes from out-of-state visitors, he said.
The state cannot afford all three tax cuts, which would total $350 million, Stevens said. The state faces massive projects such as a $60 million women’s prison, a $400-500 million men’s prison and other major expenses such as replacing the state’s computer system.
The state is also taking on Medicaid expansion, which represents an unknown expense, he added.
Auch said she supports all three tax cuts but knows it isn’t politically and financially possible.
“I am all about cutting taxes, and I will vote in favor of cutting taxes wherever we possibly can,” she said. “I believe the dollars are there to do it. But the state also finds ways of spending money.”
Auch would like to see the sales tax reduced from 4.5% to 4% but will support the 4.2% measure. She also supports the food tax measure, while she doesn’t see the property-tax cut providing the overall benefit for all South Dakotans.
Auch said she has heard talk that the Senate doesn’t want any tax cuts, but she feels the time is right.
“We have a slush fund for the state, and the state is doing great,” she said. “I am all in favor of the tax cuts.”
Auch wants a summer study to examine ways of assisting counties in difficult financial straits.
“Our counties need more money. We have 17 counties in the state of South Dakota — Yankton isn’t one of them — going bankrupt. You have counties that have vastness and little population, and they’re having a hard time,” she said. “Some counties are doing just fine, but we need to find more ways to fund our counties. The summer study can look for a way so we don’t have to necessarily raise taxes but may be able to find some dollars for our counties.”
Hunhoff, who co-chairs the Joint Appropriations Committee, wants a “sunset” of two years placed on any tax cuts. After that time, lawmakers could review the tax cut’s impact and the state’s budget needs in deciding whether to continue or end the legislation.
“I would want a sunset put on there to avoid unintended consequences,” she said.
Otherwise, the state would need to make spending cuts if its revenue remains reduced, she said.
Stevens questioned Auch’s use of the term “slush fund.”
“I don’t know that we have slush funds. I do know we have money put away for a rainy day, which is more for things like (emergencies),” he said. “There is literally $1 billion still in the pipeline of federal funding. (from COVID-19 relief). How do we know when that money has gone through the system and we’re back to where we are if we didn’t have (the federal funds) there?”
Stevens believes a plan will be passed this week.
“It’s a matter of how much and how long we’re going to do this,” he said. “Along the line, everything gets done … and we work together.”
Hunhoff also believes a package will be passed.
“If there is a sunset supported in one house or the other, I think it will end up in negotiation. And the second floor (governor’s office) is adamant she wants it on food,” she said. “I think, out there, some people want some kind of tax cut, but what’s realistic?”
If tax cuts are ongoing, they will impact the general fund and overall budget for years to come, Hunhoff said. And while some federal COVID-19 relief programs are completed in 2024, others run through 2026.
The other wild card is Medicaid expansion, she said. In addition, the state must also look at what the state may continue receiving from its tourism spending. A cut in the sales tax would likely mean the need for more tourism spending and the marketing for more tourists.
“It’s all a domino effect,” she said.
In other issues:
• In opposing SB 82, Hunhoff and Stevens oppose state funds used for vouchers which parents can use on private education. They note the program would take away funds from public education which already is underfunded and serves all students, including those with special needs, they may not get elsewhere.
Auch supports vouchers but would prefer to see them available for all families and not just the parents of foster children as called for in Noem’s bill. At this point, Auch isn’t sure if she would support the voucher bill.
• SB 41 would establish a $200 million program for housing infrastructure loans and grants, make an appropriation and declare an emergency for immediate enactment rather than waiting until the usual July 1 date.
Auch voted against SB 41, which she noted includes $50 million of federal funds and $150 million of state tax money. She opposes state funding for private development, and she sees a number of caveats linked to the legislation.
Stevens and Hunhoff voted for the bill. Stevens cited an example of a Yankton business executive who couldn’t get housing and lived in a tent by Lewis and Clark Lake during the summer until he could find housing. Hunhoff noted the bill makes an effort to get housing funds to rural communities that may lack the resources.
• District 18 lawmakers disagreed on HB 1193, which would amend provisions of the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC). Stevens was a prime sponsor of the House measure, and Hunhoff voted for the bill in the Senate. Auch strongly opposes the bill and called for Gov. Kristi Noem to veto it. The measure passed both houses with a veto-proof two-thirds majority.
Auch believes the bill represents government overreach and possible control over personal freedom and spending. “There’s too much language that points to central bank digital currency, controllable records and controllable programs,” she said.
Stevens said the bill has been well researched, and the UCC changes are needed to meet today’s technology. “South Dakota is one of 50 states plus Washington D.C. which has adopted the UCC. It’s how all our institutions regulate and do business,” he said.
In its 56-year history, the UCC has been updated other times, with the most recent in 2013, Stevens said. Both technology and transactions have changed greatly in the past decade, he added.
The legislation is further needed because at least two foreign nations have accepted bitcoin as an alternative form of official currency, Stevens said.
“A lot has changed in that regard of how we do banking,” he said. “I have spoken with every one of our bankers in Yankton, and all large banks and small independent banks agree the bill needs to be passed. They’re in favor of it.”
Stevens said he was disturbed by the opponents’ message that the bill would “trick” people and create a central bank, which he said isn’t the case.
Hunhoff noted South Dakota was represented by two lawyers who participated in crafting the proposed UCC changes. “I was around here the last time we did changes, and there wasn’t as much debate as on this one,” she said.
With the two South Dakota lawyers recommending adoption, Hunhoff felt the bill was properly crafted and vetted in the state’s best interests.
“I thought it was the right thing to do,” she said.
