Spencer Dam

Massive flooding on the Niobrara River, which swept huge chunks of ice against the Spencer Dam, caused the 92-year-old structure to collapse in March 2019, sweeping away a man who lived in a home just below the dam. 

 Courtesy of Nebraska Governor’s Office

LINCOLN, Neb. — The family of a man who was washed away in the collapse of the Spencer Dam in 2019 lost its appeal with the Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday.

Kenny Angel’s family had sued the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, claiming the agency was negligent in regulating the earthen-and-concrete dam, which it had classified as having “significant hazard potential.”

