Yankton County Lifts Burn Ban

The rain received in Yankton County since Friday has prompted local officials to lift the county’s burn ban.
In a press release, Paul Scherschligt of the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management announced the ban would be lifted at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the Yankton airport had received .79 inches of rain.
Strong northwest winds gusting up to 46 miles per hour accompanied the storm. Scherschligt advised to use caution when doing any open burning.
The Yankton County Commission approved of the latest burn ban in April 20 in the wake of prolonged dry conditions.
