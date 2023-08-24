PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health is pleased to announce the expansion of the Rural Healthcare Facility Recruitment Assistance Program (RHFRAP) to now include Dental Hygienists as eligible participants. In addition, dental offices will be added as eligible facilities under this program. The decision to include dental hygienists and dental offices is aimed at addressing the growing need for oral health services in rural communities across the state.

RHFRAP offers a $10,000 payment to eligible health professionals who complete a three-year, full-time service commitment and have become new employees within the last 9 months. Health professionals must contract with the employing facility and the state to qualify for the program. Furthermore, eligible facilities must be situated in communities with a population of 10,000 or less.

