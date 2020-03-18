FREEMAN — The Schmeckfest celebration, which annually brings thousands of visitors to the Freeman Academy campus, has fallen victim to the COVID-19 outbreak — but only for a time.
The event — whose German name translates into “tasting festival” — started in 1959 and traditionally is held in March or early April. The festival celebrates the area’s ethnic heritage and serves as a major fundraiser for the Mennonite-affiliated school serving grades K-12.
The 2020 Schmeckfest was scheduled for the next two weekends, according to Freeman Academy administrator Nathan Epp. But with COVID-19 bringing health concerns and other uncertainties, Schmeckfest organizers postponed the event until later this year.
“We’re planning to hold Schmeckfest this year, but we haven’t set a definite date,” said Epp, who serves as the academy’s Head of School. “We’re hesitant to do that when we don’t know what’s coming next. We aren’t making any public announcements until we get more information about COVID-19, but we’re looking at some time during the summer.”
Postponing this year’s festival was difficult but necessary, Epp said.
“It was a tough decision, but we took into account the best interests of our constituents and the public health,” he said. “We made that call (for postponement) last week. When we did so, there were a lot of unknowns, as there still are right now.”
However, area residents can still enjoy much of the Schmeckfest menu right now instead of waiting several months. The traditional sausage and some Country Kitchen goods will remain available as planned during the original Schmeckfest dates.
Drive-up purchases of the sausage and other goods are available March 20-21 and 27-28 from 1-6 p.m. in the Sterling Hall/Link parking lot on the Freeman Academy campus. Supplies are limited.
“So much of the food was already prepared for Schmeckfest,” Epp said. “We have the people who live around here with their appreciation for German cooking, and we also don’t want food to go to waste.”
The upcoming Schmeckfest food sales will conform to recommendations for dealing with COVID-19, according to Freeman Academy Development Director Meranda Van Ningen. She also serves as Schmeckfest coordinator.
The Freeman Academy Auxiliary opened the “store” Wednesday on the Schmeckfest website, Van Ningen said. Customers can find more information at the festival’s website at schmeckfest.com where orders are also taken for meals and the musical.
“People can place online orders for products and come to the school at those (designated) times to pick it up. We’ll bring the order out to their vehicle,” she said. “People who don’t place online orders can drive up during those same times, and someone will come out with a form. You place your order on paper, and we’ll bring it out to you.”
Either way, customers pick up their orders without entering the school buildings, Van Ningen said. No phone orders are taken, and payment can be made by credit card, check or cash.
“We’ll offer traditional foods like cheese pockets, fruit pockets, about six varieties of kuchen, homemade noodles, pepper nuts and poppyseed rolls,” she said.
Customers can also purchase either smoked or unsmoked sausage that was delivered for this year’s Schmeckfest, Van Ningen said.
As area residents may say, the wurst is the best.
“As of Wednesday, we were able to have it inspected (for food safety). We have a group of only 10 men (again meeting COVID-19 recommendations) coming together and processing the meat. They are freezing it, and this will be part of the drive-up option.”
Remaining sausage will be frozen and available for sale at the postponed Schmeckfest event. Due to difficult circumstances, sausage supplies are reduced 40% from last year. Contact schmecksausage@gmail.com for pre-orders.
Festival organizers will monitor COVID-19 developments and reschedule the event accordingly, Epp said. The organizers plan to retain the homemade foods, craft demonstrations, fine arts performances, buffet-style meal and food preparation demonstrations.
Organizers and volunteers will need to replenish the foods for the rescheduled festival, Epp said. He remains optimistic much of the original programming can be retained, with the summer setting possibly opening up new opportunities.
The committee is working on rescheduling the festival speakers. In addition, organizers still want to stage the “Matilda the Musical” theatrical production, if possible.
“The musical director (Will Ortman) talked to his cast, and they were very disappointed about being canceled for now,” Epp said. “But they’re very excited about the possibility of doing it in the summer. For the most part, they may be able to go ahead with the summer musical, which would work wonderfully.”
In anticipation of a rescheduled musical, the stage will remain in place at the Pioneer Hall gymnasium, Van Ningen said.
“We’re going to keep (the set) up as long as possible because there was so much work in setting it up. We don’t want them to start over,” she said. “The only reason we would take it down would be if Pioneer Hall was needed for some reason.”
The rescheduled festival may require a different format, Epp said.
“Rather than run it as two weekends, we may go for one longer weekend from Thursday through Sunday,” he said. “We want to see what happens in the coming days and weeks before we make any announcements.”
Schmeckfest draws visitors from across the nation, which played another major role in postponing the festival in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, Epp said.
“They were already talking about restricting travel, and with all the people from different areas, we just didn’t want anything to prevent people from arriving here,” he said. “Schmeckfest is a homecoming for people. Besides the festival, they’re coming to see relatives in nursing homes and other facilities, and those places are all quarantined.”
Epp anticipates Schmeckfest will return to a spring schedule in future years.
“Schmeckfest is so important to the community,” he said. “For many people, it’s a type of homecoming. People plan their family gatherings. But we also want to make responsible decisions, especially since our constituency has an older component. We also need to do what we can to take into consideration the people traveling here, particularly long distances.”
When it comes to the COVID-19 outbreak, Schmeckfest will come back, Van Ningen said.
“I haven’t been through anything like we are undergoing,” she said. “But we’ll navigate it as best we can.”
For updates, visit online at FreemanAcademy.org, Schmeckfest.com and official Facebook pages for Freeman Academy and Schmeckfest. Contact Epp at nepp@freemanacademy.org or Van Ningen at mvanningen@freemanacademy.org.
