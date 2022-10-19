Oktoberfest Returns To Menno After COVID-19 Disruptions
This photo was taken at the 2019 Oktoberfest in Menno. COVID-19 issues have canceled the event since then, but it scheduled to return this Saturday.

 Rob Nielsen/P&D

MENNO — This year will probably go down in history for many things. But it is pretty certain that 2022 will be known as the “year of restarts,” and an event coming up in Menno is a perfect example.

The small Hutchinson County town will be reviving their community festival of Oktoberfest. The event, thanks to COVID, has not been held the last two years.

