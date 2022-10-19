Oktoberfest Returns To Menno After COVID-19 Disruptions

MENNO — This year will probably go down in history for many things. But it is pretty certain that 2022 will be known as the “year of restarts,” and an event coming up in Menno is a perfect example.
The small Hutchinson County town will be reviving their community festival of Oktoberfest. The event, thanks to COVID, has not been held the last two years.
It is slated for this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Menno Auditorium. Entertainment is provided by the Leo Lonnie Orchestra, which starts at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.
“Two years ago, after many decades of the annual fall festival, we were forced to cancel Oktoberfest because of COVID,” explained committee member Daniel Flyger. “Last year, we were planning to hold it, but our entertainers got COVID and we had to cancel again.”
But this year the festival is back, continuing the tradition since its inception in 1986.
The festival, which is sponsored by the Sodak Stamm chapter of the Germans from Russia Historical Society, features an authentic German meal. Flyger noted that the menu will be a bit different than in pre-COVID years.
The meal won’t see as big a variety of foods as in previous years, but the meal will definitely be filling, he said.
“In years past, when we would ask some folks to bring a salad, we would get 40, 50 different kinds of salads,” Flyger said. “We decided to pare it down to a smaller number of salads. And yes, there will be numerous kinds of kuchen. Lots of kuchen.”
Flyger noted that the committee has also lowered the price of tickets for attendees 16-years-old and under.
“We want to encourage families to attend,” said Flyger. The ticket price includes the meal and entertainment.
The committee decided to change things up for the entertainment, too.
“We are going with a big band sound this year,” Flyger detailed. “That’s something new we are trying this year.”
In the early years of Oktoberfest, the entertainment would always be a polka band. But in the last couple decades, the event has alternated with what Flyger termed as “Branson-style entertainment” and polka bands.
“We felt that there has been a resurgence of interest in the big band sound, so that’s why we went with Leo Lonnie Orchestra,” Flyger added. “Leo does have a polka band that performs around the Midwest, but Saturday, he is bringing his full big band orchestra. We’ll be hearing songs by some of the most famous performers from the big band era.”
The Leo Lonnie Orchestra will be coming to Menno from southern Nebraska; however, the musicians come from all over Nebraska.
While the restarting of Oktoberfest will be a happy occasion for the town, Flyger said the loss of longtime committee member Gary Jerke puts a bittersweet mark on the event.
“We are going into Oktoberfest without our fearless leader,” Flyger said. Jerke died of a heart attack earlier this year.
“We will miss Gary because he was a tireless, enthusiastic leader who was always willing to pitch in and help with any task needed for the festival,” Flyger stated. “But we are very happy that the festival is coming back, and we’re excited to see how the changes to Oktoberfest will be viewed by those in attendance.”
“We very much appreciate what the folks of Menno have done over the years by providing us a place to hold the festival,” Flyger stated. He said that while the history of Germans from Russia includes many areas of South Dakota and North Dakota, “darn near every family probably saw their early ancestors pass through Menno.”
When the very first Germans from Russia came to this area, they settled in the Freeman and Menno area.
“Of course, they would let relatives back in the old country know about America, those relatives would first come to Menno when they’d arrive in America,” he added. “Since most of the land had been originally claimed by those who arrived here first, they would move on to other communities in South Dakota and North Dakota.”
