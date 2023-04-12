Yankton School District is in the process of applying for federal funding for the 2023-24 school year under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The statute contains several “titles,” three of which are applicable to a district of Yankton’s size:
• Title I, Part A — Title I Reading;
• Title II, Part A — Improving teacher quality to fund staff development activities;
• Title IV, Part A — Student support in academic enrichment.
A major focus in this legislation is parental, student and community participation in the planning and designing of programs funded using federal education dollars.
