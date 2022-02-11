Looking To Put A Focus On Childcare Crisis

A lot of other issues, from marijuana to money, are capturing the attentions of lawmakers in Pierre this winter leaving childcare — which affects many South Dakota families — in the wings.
District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach told the Press & Dakotan there are 46 bills relating to marijuana and only three attempting to address the current childcare crisis.
“There is Gov. Kristi Noem’s recovery plan through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and it’s $100 million,” he said. “Maybe that discouraged people from bringing bills.”
Of that ARPA money, $60 million was sent in grants to state-licensed daycare providers, depending on facility costs, expenses and the number of children under care.
“Thirty million dollars of that is going to grants mostly for infrastructure projects for existing facilities to expand and for new ones to start and get licensed,” Cwach said. “That’s not bad, but I don’t know that more new buildings is the way to provide quick relief to families.”
There is only one drafted bill dealing with childcare, for which Cwach is listed as the prime sponsor on the South Dakota Legislature’s website. House Bill 1222 would offer a property tax discount to homeowners who offered at-home daycare.
Cwach said this bill addresses home daycare because the infrastructure is already there.
“You don’t have to build a bunch of new buildings,” he said. “Also, you’re limited in the number of kids you can have in your home, so you don’t have the big labor issues.”
Much of what is being proposed in terms of childcare this session looks backwards rather than ahead, Cwach noted.
“It’s not actually addressing the long-term childcare issues that we are going to have after these stabilization grants are spent,” he said, adding that cost is the central issue regarding childcare.
There are several components to the childcare market, including infrastructure and regulations, but labor is a large part of the expense, he said.
“The number of people in a childcare facility that actually watch over the kids at the rates they have to pay people to do that job causes the cost of childcare to go up.” Cwach said. “Regulations which limit the number of children per worker are appropriate (but also) build in high cost.”
According to a 2020 report from the Economic Policy Institute, childcare is one of the biggest expenses that families face. The report showed that the average cost of infant care in South Dakota was $543 per month, dropping to $529 per month for a 4-year-old child. Childcare was already unaffordable for most families in South Dakota at that time, the report concluded.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the situation, Cwach said.
“I brought this bill specifically to address what happened to the market after the pandemic,” he said. “With the pandemic, we lost a lot of childcare, and almost all of that loss was not in childcare facilities. It was in in-home daycare.”
Many individuals who had offered daycare in their homes chose to stop offering it during the pandemic, Cwach said.
“That is where we lost most of the childcare spots that the state keeps track of,” he said. “My bill would basically provide a 2% property-tax relief for each child that goes into an in-home daycare.”
The idea is to give individuals an incentive to offer daycare in their homes again, Cwach said.
If it passes, a homeowner who offered daycare to 10 children would receive a 20% deduction from their property tax assessment, he said.
“Traditionally, that’s how society has always done it,” Cwach said. “We look for neighbors to watch our kids while we’re working.”
———
House Bill 1222 is scheduled to be heard Tuesday by the House Taxation Committee.
