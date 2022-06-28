The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) college offices in Macy, South Sioux City and Niobrara will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. College offices will resume operation on Tuesday, July 5.
The NICC summer session comes to a close on Friday, July 22. Fall semester classes begin Monday, Aug. 22, though registration for classes will run until Wednesday, Aug. 24.
