Yankton School District announces that the final day of school for students will be May 24, 2023. Report cards will be mailed to the home of each student.
Baccalaureate, sponsored by the Yankton Ministerial Association, will be held on Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the Yankton High School Theatre.
Graduation will be held on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. in the Yankton High School Gymnasium.
Here is some information on the Senior Class of 2023:
• Class Colors: Red and Black
• Class Motto: “You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them” — Michael Jordan, ‘23
• Cap & Gown Color: Black
• Tassel Color: Red, White, and Black
