UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Area
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Yankton area, running from 6 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. Snow ranging from 5-8 inches and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour are expected.

The main storm track is now predicted along the Missouri River. In the area, the only counties listed in the winter storm warning are bordering on the river.

