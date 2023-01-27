UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: Winter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Area

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Yankton area, running from 6 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday. Snow ranging from 5-8 inches and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour are expected.
The main storm track is now predicted along the Missouri River. In the area, the only counties listed in the winter storm warning are bordering on the river.
Meanwhile, Douglas, Hutchinson and Turner counties are under a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. Saturday, with 3-5 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour anticipated.
The temperature in Yankton Friday began falling in the early morning after topping out at 39 degrees at 3 a.m. It stood at 27 degrees at 11:45 a.m.
At midday Friday, skies were sunny in Yankton. However, clouds are expected to move in, with the snow beginning in the late afternoon. The heaviest snow is still expected to fall overnight before tapering off near dawn.
Strong winds were reported as the cold air began moving in overnight. According to the National Weather Service, peak wind gusts in the area included 52 miles per hour (mph) at Freeman and Tripp, 50 mph at Gayville and North Sioux City, and 47 mph at the Yankton airport.
The forecast continues to call for extremely cold temperatures to move into the area this weekend. Highs are expected in the single digits Sunday and Monday, and then moderate into the teens on Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected to be below zero from Saturday through Wednesday.
