Hy-Vee will commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, by offering a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6-10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores. There will also be another option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots.
In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh on Thursday, Nov. 11.
