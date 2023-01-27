We are nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and at this point, it’s clear that attacking, belittling or arguing with our unvaccinated caregivers is not going to change their minds, and it’s not going to actually get them to take the COVID vaccine.
But it’s still extremely important, specifically for those that care for South Dakota’s disabled population.
So, the South Dakota Developmental Disabilities Network (SDDNN) is taking a different tact: encouragement, respect and consideration.
Consideravaccine.com is a public awareness campaign from the SDDNN that highlights the personal decisions caregivers made to get vaccinated, and offers resources for those that need a booster, or still need to schedule their first dose.
“We want to make sure that people with disabilities have the support they need with consistency and continuity,” Cole Uecker, executive director with Disability Rights South Dakota, said. “Sickness and COVID-19 can have a catastrophic impact on our ability to provide that support.”
The campaign, which includes four videos available at consideravaccine.com, shows why working with a disabled population is a big responsibility. It’s about improving lives and encouraging independence. It’s about dignity and respect.
Most of all, it’s about creating safe spaces that help the people that are cared for live full lives.
“Our everyday experiences depend on one another, disability or not,” Uecker said. “We rely on one another for support, for help, and that shouldn’t stop because of a pandemic. We should only band together and do everything we can to make sure that we are there for one another.”
For additional information, contact Uecker at 605-224-8294.
