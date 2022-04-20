Down And Out

A Wednesday morning accident in Yankton left part of Broadway Avenue — and the mainline of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway — blocked by the very railroad crossing structure meant to guard it.
According to Commander Monty Rothenberger of the Yankton Police Department (YPD), authorities were called to an accident at the crossing around 10:31 a.m. Wednesday.
“A northbound Ram Pickup was pulling a disc plow,” he said. “The disc plow had collided with the (crossing cantilever) as it was crossing the tracks.”
The driver was not injured and the BNSF was notified of the incident. The structure was cleared from the road and tracks by early afternoon.
At roughly 3:40 p.m., the Press & Dakotan observed a train moving through the crossing with a YPD patrol car briefly guarding the northbound lanes until the train filled the crossing.
Lena Kent, BNSF General Director of Public Affairs, told the Press & Dakotan that the signal guarding the northbound lanes of Broadway Avenue was damaged beyond repair.
“Unfortunately, a 40-foot cantilever was struck at the crossing and will need to be replaced,” she said. “We are working to get a replacement, which will take approximately two weeks before we receive it.”
She added that trains running through town will have to take some special precautions at the crossing for the foreseeable future.
“In the meantime, as a safety precaution, trains will be required to stop before entering the crossing and a crew member will physically be in the crossing to ensure safe movement of the train through the crossing,” she said.
Rothenberger said that residents should be ready for slower trains over the next couple of weeks.
“Residents should use caution,” he said. “Expect increased delays if a train is coming through town.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.