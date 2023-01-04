The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Rusty Crockford, 36, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Christopher Jaton, 43, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for driving under the influence, consumption or possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and maintenance of financial responsibility.
• Kolt Woodard, 34, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
• Krista Martino, 36, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and contempt.
• Maveric Smith, 18, Lesterville, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and speeding.
• Colin Miller, 32, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a probation hold for driving under the influence and open container.
• Christopher Snyder, 29, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday for driving with a revoked license.
• Dylan Ruter, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving with a revoked license.
• Kendrick Phillips, 43, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and contempt.
• Joseph Wallace, 41, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for entering or remaining in a building (unlawful occupancy). Wallace was released and arrested again Monday for possession of a controlled substance, criminal entry of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terry Rueb, 51, Mission Hill, was arrested Monday for simple assault (domestic).
• Felipe Bernie, 34, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault (domestic) and on an unspecified warrant.
• Brayden Cole, 26, Box Elder, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
