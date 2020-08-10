Yankton’s Fox Stop convenience store and its owner, Tracey Grotenhuis, were selected as the 2020 Governor’s Award recipient for the Outstanding Private Employer (small).
This award is given to a small private employer for outstanding achievement in improving employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
Grotenhuis will receive this award at a ceremony with Gov. Kristi Noem at 11 a.m. Sept. 15, in the Capitol Rotunda in Pierre.
