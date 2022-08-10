LINCOLN, Neb. – National Health Center Week (Aug. 7–13) is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.

DHHS recognizes the dedicated community health center staff, board members, and patients across the state and their vital role in shaping the past, present, and future of Nebraska’s health care system.

