LINCOLN, Neb. – National Health Center Week (Aug. 7–13) is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.
DHHS recognizes the dedicated community health center staff, board members, and patients across the state and their vital role in shaping the past, present, and future of Nebraska’s health care system.
Community health centers serve as the beacon of strength, service, and care in their communities. In moments of pain and loss, they offer support and love. In moments of triumph, they offer hope and a vision for the future. For over 50 years, community health centers have provided high-quality, affordable, comprehensive primary, and preventive health care.
Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), also known as community health centers, are non-profit, community-directed providers that remove common barriers to care by serving communities who confront financial, geographic, language, and cultural barriers. For over 50 years, health centers have worked to build community-focused systems of care that address physical, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy needs, as well as the social drivers that impact overall health.
Health centers improve patient outcomes, and are located in areas of higher need, often where there is elevated poverty, higher than average infant mortality, and where few physicians practice. They may offer comprehensive services based on needs, such as medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, and pharmacy, as well as assisting patients access care, with transportation and translation. Centers are open to all persons regardless of location, age, gender, sexual orientation, race, insurance status or ability to pay. They offer sliding fee scale options to low-income patients.
The Health Center Association of Nebraska’s (HCAN) mission is to advance the health center movement. HCAN supports Nebraska community health centers as they provide comprehensive health care homes for underserved populations. In 2021, Nebraska community health centers served 113,528 patients at 72 service locations, saving $158 million to the overall health system in Nebraska annually. Nebraska’s health centers are the safety net providers in the state; nearly 37% of health center patients are uninsured, 70% are of a racial or ethnic minority, and over 90% are low-income. They create jobs and serve as a critical component of the safety net program, serving 34% of the uninsured population and 39% of the uninsured children in Nebraska.
For more information about the Nebraska community health centers, please visit www.hcanebraska.org.
