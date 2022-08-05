Yankton Transit

Yankton Transit has announced that due to workforce issues, it will not be able to provide students with rides for the coming school year. The non-profit service announced a similar move in the spring to cover the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. Officials said the driver shortage has only worsened since then. 

 Courtesy Photo

Yankton Transit’s shortage of drivers continues, this time impacting all youth riders.

The non-profit transportation group announced this week that it would be eliminating all school rides in the mornings and afternoons until its driver shortage improves.

