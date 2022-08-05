Yankton Transit’s shortage of drivers continues, this time impacting all youth riders.
The non-profit transportation group announced this week that it would be eliminating all school rides in the mornings and afternoons until its driver shortage improves.
In March, Yankton Transit announced that it was down to 14 drivers, many working only part-time, and had lost over 150 hours of manpower since the pandemic began, an overall 30% drop.
At the time, they said they hoped the situation would improve over the summer as new drivers were hired and trained.
However, the situation has only worsened, Terry Kirchner, Yankton Transit operations manager, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We are actually down to about 50% of our drivers right now,” he said.
“I have eight drivers right now, which is half of what I need,” he said. “During the school year, we usually run nine buses. Right now, we are running five buses and we are just able to maintain the rides we have.”
He noted that each student would add two rides to the already full day’s schedule.
Yankton Transit is not public transportation and is not affiliated with the Yankton School District’s transportation services. It is a non-profit, governed by a board comprised of local nonprofit organizations, the school system, Ability Building Services, individuals from the community and a liaison with the City Commission. It is dedicated to providing rides to the community at an affordable cost.
“In taking on school kids, the problem we run into is they are at the same time as everyone else,” Kirchner said. “So, at 7:30 a.m., not only do we have school kids, but we also have everybody going to work and medical appointments, everything going on at once. Then it hits us again at 3 p.m.”
Unlike a factory where workers may be asked to put in 18-hour days to keep up production, drivers only have about an eight-hour window in which to get all riders to their destinations, Kirchner said.
Managing today’s constant shifts in workforce is like having to take two steps back every time you take one step forward, he said.
“I got a couple of applicants that came in, but it takes about six weeks to get someone driving,” he said. “Then, I’ll have a driver that’s currently working for me that has to take off for various reasons, health reasons or family emergencies.”
The majority of rides lately are medical appointments, which take priority, so other riders must be worked into the schedule, he said.
“Let’s say, I have a senior who wants to go shopping today. We used to say, ‘You want to go where? OK, we’ll just set you up,’” Kirchner said. “Now, we’re like, ‘We don’t have any times open. How about tomorrow at this time?’”
A taxi ride in Yankton is about $12 one way, and many seniors can’t afford that, Kirchner said, adding that there are many other people in town who also cannot afford it.
A return to normal operations would require more like one full-time driver and eight to 10 part-timers, Kirchner said, adding that four of his drivers, though employed full-time elsewhere, are still willing to help out with a few hours of driving buses each week.
Also, many retirees are happy to work a few hours a week, but current needs have part-time drivers putting in 30-plus hours per week, he said.
“They are willing to help, and I just can’t thank these guys enough, because we’re stuck,” Kirchner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.