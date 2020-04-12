CHANCELLOR — A Chancellor man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Chancellor.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2004 Dodge Durango was northbound on 461st Avenue when the vehicle went off the roadway, into the ditch and rolled at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on 461st Ave. six miles south of Chancellor. The driver, 56-year-old Tony Kenyon, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased was the only occupant in the vehicle.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
